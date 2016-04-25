|
US Wants Its Own Secure and Self-Destructing Messaging App -- And It's Willing to Pay
Par Slashdot Your Rights Online
Le [2016-04-25] à 20:27:12
Présentation : Long time reader schwit1 writes The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency DARPA , an agency within the Department of Defense historically known for creating the Internet itself, has published a call for companies to submit proposals to build a robust messaging platform that the military could use for secure communication of everything from intelligence to procurement contracts. Troops on the ground in denied communications environments would have a way to securely communicate back to HQ and DoD back office executives could rest assured that their logistics system is efficient, timely and safe from hackers, according to the DARPA proposal. The request for proposals, reported earlier by the UK's Telegraph outlet, also says that the messaging platform should incorporate a customized blockchain, the distributed ledger technology that underpins the digital currency bitcoin, for recording messages and contract information. The proposal says such a distributed ledger would allow the military to conduct its business in a more efficient and secure fashion.Motherboard's Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai reports that DARPA is willing to pay people to make this app. This project falls under the rules of the Small Business Technology Transfer STTR program. During the first phase, according to the program's rules, successful applicants might be awarded no more than 150,000 for one year. The companies and researchers who are part of phase one can then be eligible for a phase two award of up to 1 million for two years. Lastly, during phase three, the company or companies can pursue commercialization, and receive no funds from the federal government. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
