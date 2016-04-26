|
2016 Hack Miami Conference May 13-15, 2016
2016 Hack Miami Conference May 13-15, 2016
Par HACKMIAMI
Le [2016-04-26] à 22:45:03
Join Us at HackMiami s Fourth Annual Security Conference This years conference will be held on May 13-15, 2016 at the Deauville Beach Resort, 6701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33141 We are proud to announce this year s Keynote Speakers John McAfee, Saturday, May 14, 2016 Iftach Ian Amit, Sunday, May 15, 2016
