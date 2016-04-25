|
|
|
|
Spy Chief Complains That Edward Snowden Sped Up Spread of Encryption By 7 Years
|
|
|
Spy Chief Complains That Edward Snowden Sped Up Spread of Encryption By 7 Years
Par Slashdot Your Rights Online
Le [2016-04-25] à 19:23:00
Présentation : An anonymous reader cites an article on The Intercept The director of national intelligence on Monday blamed NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden for advancing the development of user-friendly, widely available strong encryption. As a result of the Snowden revelations, the onset of commercial encryption has accelerated by seven years, James Clapper said. The shortened timeline has had a profound effect on our ability to collect, particularly against terrorists, he said. When pressed by The Intercept to explain his figure, Clapper said it came from the National Security Agency. The projected growth maturation and installation of commercially available encryption -- what they had forecasted for seven years ahead, three years ago, was accelerated to now, because of the revelation of the leaks. Asked if that was a good thing, leading to better protection for American consumers from the arms race of hackers constantly trying to penetrate software worldwide, Clapper answered no. From our standpoint, it's not â it's not a good thing, he said. Of all the things I've been accused of, Snowden said, this is the one of which I am most proud. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
Spy Chief Complains That Edward Snowden Sped Up Spread of Encryption By 7 Years
