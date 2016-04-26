|
Your Pay Is About To Go Up
Présentation : The Department of Labor's overtime rule is expected to be updated some time later this summer, and when it does, you will soon be entitled to overtime pay if you make less than 50,000 per year. According to Gawker, It now appears that even if you are a salaried employee or some sort of 'manager,' you will still be entitled to time-and-a-half pay for working more than 40 hours per week, as long as your total salary falls under the threshold. How did they come to this conclusion Gawker points out that the Department of Labor promotes a Wall Street Journal story which says that The threshold would be increased to 970, or 50,440 annually. That level is about the 40th percentile of weekly earnings for salaried workers. Hamilton Nolan writes, This rule has been a matter of political contention for years. But now that it is actually approaching, its import is becoming clear overtime pay, which has long been isolated to a minority of workers, is about to be extended to almost the entire middle class. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
