Dutch Police Seize Encrypted Communication Network With 19,000 Users
Présentation : An anonymous reader writes Dutch police have seized and shut down Ennetcom, an encrypted communications network with 19,000 users, according to Reuters. The network's 36-year-old owner, Danny Manupassa, has also been arrested, and faces charges of money laundering and illegal weapons possession, while the information obtained in the seizure may also be used for other criminal prosecutions. Police and prosecutors believe that they have captured the largest encrypted network used by organized crime in the Netherlands, prosecutors said in a statement. Although using encrypted communications is legal, Reuters reports, many of the network's users are believed to have been engaged in 'serious criminal activity,' said spokesman Wim de Bruin of the national prosecutor's office, which noted that the company's modified phones have repeatedly turned up in cases involving drugs, criminal motorcycle gangs, and gangland killings. A spokesman for the National Prosecutor's office declined to comment on whether and how police would be able to decrypt information kept on the servers. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
