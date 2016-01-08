|
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Yahoo Balk At UK's Investigatory Powers
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Yahoo Balk At UK's Investigatory Powers
Par Slashdot Your Rights Online
Le [2016-01-08] à 09:47:10
Présentation : Mark Wilson writes The Investigatory Powers Bill may only be in draft form at the moment, but the UK government has already received criticism for its plans. Today, scores of pieces of written evidence, both for and against the proposals, have been published, including input from the Reform Government Surveillance RGS coalition. Five key members of the coalition are Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Yahoo. In their written evidence, the quintet of tech companies express their concerns about the draft bill, seek clarification from the UK government, and issue warnings about the implications of such a bill. The evidence document IPB0116 says that any surveillance undertaken by the government need to be 'targeted, lawful, proportionate, necessary, jurisdictionally bounded, and transparent'. The coalition notes that many other countries are watching to see what the UK does. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
