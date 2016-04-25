|
TROOPERSCON - Hiding your White Box Designs is Not Enough
TROOPERSCON - Hiding your White Box Designs is Not Enough
Par SecurityTube.Net
Le [2016-04-25] à 14:46:52
Présentation : Although all current scientific white-box publications are academically broken, there is still a large number of companies which sell secure white-box products based on unknown designs and relying on additional code obfuscation countermeasures. A new approach to assess the security of white-box implementations is presented which requires neither knowledge about the inner white-box design nor any reverse engineering effort. The differential computation analysis DCA attack is the software counterpart of the differential power analysis attack as applied by the cryptographic hardware community. PHILIPPE TEUWEN Philippe Teuwen joined recently Quarkslab. Before that, he was Principal Researcher in the Innovation Center Crypto Security of NXP Semiconductors. He's one of the libnfc maintainers and gave about 15 workshops on RFID NFC security and privacy issues at Hack.lu, Brucon, RFIDsec, Hackito Ergo Sum, RMLL, etc. along with talks on other security topics such as Wi-Fi Protected Setup, EMV-CAP for eBanking, eVoting reverse-engineering, Smartcard fault injection simulation, White-Box cryptanalysis etc. He regularly contributes to the International Journal of PoCGTFO and loves playing CTFs. For More Information Please Visit - https www.troopers.de
