|
|
|
|
TROOPERSCON - Offensive Active Directory with Powershell
|
|
|
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS
Si vous voulez nous contacter ou nous proposer un fil RSS
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
TROOPERSCON - Offensive Active Directory with Powershell
Par SecurityTube.Net
Le [2016-04-25] à 14:46:52
Présentation : Active Directory has been covered from a system administration perspective for as long as it has existed. However, much less information exists on how adversaries abuse and backdoor AD, leaving many defenders blind to the attacks carried out in their own environment. This talk will cover Active Directory from an offensive perspective, illustrating ways that attackers move through Windows networks with ease. These actions are facilitated by PowerView, an advanced AD enumeration tool written by the presenter that allows for easy local administrator enumeration, domain trust hopping, user hunting, ACL auditing, and more. PowerView has dramatically changed the way many operate on red team operations, and has helped to bridge the gap and bring advanced tradecraft to even time-constrained engagements. WILL SCHROEDER Will Schroeder harmj0y is a researcher and red teamer in Veris Groups' Adaptive Threat Division. He actively participates in the public community and has spoken at several industry conferences including Shmoocon, Derbycon, and Defcon on topics spanning AV-evasion, red-teaming, domain trust abuse, offensive PowerShell, and more. He also helps develop teach the Adaptative Red Team Tactics Blackhat training class, is a co-founder of the Veil-Framework, developed PowerView and PowerUp, is an active PowerSploit contributor, and is a co-founder core developer of the PowerShell post-exploitation agent Empire. His technical blog is at http blog.harmj0y.net . For More Information Please Visit - https www.troopers.de
Les mots clés de la revue de presse pour cet article : powershell
Les videos sur SecuObs pour les mots clés : powershell
Les derniers articles du site "SecurityTube.Net" :
- TROOPERSCON - Crypto code the 9 circles of testing
- TROOPERSCON - Towards a LangSec Aware SDLC
- TROOPERSCON - Deep dive into SAP archive file formats
- TROOPERSCON - Thanks SAP for the vulnerabilities. Exploiting the unexploitable
- TROOPERSCON - An easy way into your multi-million dollar SAP systems An unknown default SAP account
- TROOPERSCON - One Tool To Rule Them All
- TROOPERSCON - Mind The Gap - Exploit Free Whitelisting Evasion Tactics
- TROOPERSCON - The Chimaera Processor
- TROOPERSCON - Lets Play Hide and Seek in the Cloud
- TROOPERSCON - Planes, Trains and Automobiles The Internet of Deadly Things
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS :
- avec iptables "iptables -A INPUT -s 88.190.17.190 --dport 80 -j DROP"
- avec ipfw et wipfw "ipfw add deny from 88.190.17.190 to any 80"
- Nous contacter par mail
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack