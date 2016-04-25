|
TROOPERSCON - Attacking Next-Generation Firewalls
TROOPERSCON - Attacking Next-Generation Firewalls
Par SecurityTube.Net
Le [2016-04-25] à 14:46:52
Présentation : Next-Generation firewalls provide functionality well beyond the traditional filtering capabilities. They offer deep protocol inspection, application identification, user based filtering, VPN functionality and more. While this significantly increases the attack surface of these devices, little public research is available. In this talk I will present an in-depth analysis of one of the leading NGFW solutions. Besides describing the overall system architecture, I will discuss and demonstrate several critical vulnerabilities in the different components that can result in a full remote compromise of the appliance. To go beyond 2015 the pure bashing of security appliances, I ll also present some positive insights. All vulnerabilities in this talk were disclosed to the vendor in 2015. The vendor is providing patches. The vulnerabilities will be demonstrated live during the talk, but if there is no patch available by the time of the talk, we will not show exploit code. FELIX WILHELM Felix is a security researcher working for ERNW GmbH. His main interests are application security, reverse engineering and virtualization security. Felix has disclosed critical vulnerabilities in popular software such as Hyper-V, Xen, Typo3 or IBM GPFS and has presented his work at international conferences like PHDays, Hack in the Box, Infiltrate and Troopers. For More Information Please Visit - https www.troopers.de
