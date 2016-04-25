|
|
|
|
TROOPERSCON - Security Aspects of IPv6 Multi-Interface and Source Destination Routing
|
|
|
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS
Si vous voulez nous contacter ou nous proposer un fil RSS
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
TROOPERSCON - Security Aspects of IPv6 Multi-Interface and Source Destination Routing
Par SecurityTube.Net
Le [2016-04-25] à 14:46:52
Présentation : Recent works in the MIF, routing working groups of the IETF are about supporting simultaneous use of several interfaces as well as discovering the provisioning domain PvD default search domain, recursive DNS servers, prefix to be used, Another recent topic is about source destination routing where the source address is also used in the forwarding decision. The talk will briefly present those recent work items, then it will focus on their security impacts denial of service, spoofing, . TR16_IPv6_Sec_Summit_evyncke_mif_security.pdf ERIC VYNCKE Eric Vyncke is a Distinguished Engineer based in the Brussels office of Cisco Systems. His main current technical focus is about security and IPv6. He has designed several secured large IPsec networks and other security related designs. In his work for the IETF, he co-authored RFC 3585, 5514, 7381 and 7404 and is active in V6OPS, 6MAN and OPSEC working groups. His recent works are related to IPv6 including co-authoring a book on IPv6 Security he also authored a book on layer-2 security. Eric is the current co-chair of the Belgian IPv6 Council. www.vyncke.org ipv6status is well-known for several years to collect statistics about IPv6 deployment. He is also a visiting professor for security topics at the University of Mons. He is an adjunct professor at HEC, the business school of University of Liège, Belgium. He holds a CISSP certification, is a member of ISSA and speaks frequently at international conferences. He s presented at Troopers several times, like in 2015 on Segment Routing. Twitter evyncke For More Information Please Visit - https www.troopers.de
Les mots clés de la revue de presse pour cet article : security source
Les videos sur SecuObs pour les mots clés : security source routing
Les mots clés pour les articles publiés sur SecuObs : security source
Les éléments de la revue Twitter pour les mots clé : security source
Les derniers articles du site "SecurityTube.Net" :
- TROOPERSCON - Crypto code the 9 circles of testing
- TROOPERSCON - Towards a LangSec Aware SDLC
- TROOPERSCON - Deep dive into SAP archive file formats
- TROOPERSCON - Thanks SAP for the vulnerabilities. Exploiting the unexploitable
- TROOPERSCON - An easy way into your multi-million dollar SAP systems An unknown default SAP account
- TROOPERSCON - One Tool To Rule Them All
- TROOPERSCON - Mind The Gap - Exploit Free Whitelisting Evasion Tactics
- TROOPERSCON - The Chimaera Processor
- TROOPERSCON - Lets Play Hide and Seek in the Cloud
- TROOPERSCON - Planes, Trains and Automobiles The Internet of Deadly Things
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS :
- avec iptables "iptables -A INPUT -s 88.190.17.190 --dport 80 -j DROP"
- avec ipfw et wipfw "ipfw add deny from 88.190.17.190 to any 80"
- Nous contacter par mail
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack