TROOPERSCON - Recent IPv6 Standardization Efforts
TROOPERSCON - Recent IPv6 Standardization Efforts
Par SecurityTube.Net
Le [2016-04-25] à 14:46:52
Présentation : During the last few years, a number of IPv6 security efforts have sparked at the Internet Engineering Task Force IETF -- the organization that standardizes the internet protocols. These efforts have been the result of both new IPv6 security research and increased IPv6 operational practice, and have ranged from informational documents aimed at raising awareness and or providing advice to the network operations community, to new protocol features or updates aimed at mitigating security vulnerabilities. This presentation will be an updated version of the now classic Troopers' Recent IPv6 Standardization Efforts , but with an increased focus on the practical impact of such efforts, and with broader coverage in terms of work and IETF working groups. If you want to know how the recent IETF work will affect the security of your network and or your operational practices, this presentation is for you. FERNANDO GONT Fernando Gont specializes in the field of communications protocols security, working for private and governmental organizations around the world. Gont has worked on a number of projects for the UK National Infrastructure Security Co-ordination Centre NISCC and the UK Centre for the Protection of National Infrastructure CPNI in the field of communications protocols security. As part of his work for these organizations, he has written a series of documents with recommendations for network engineers and implementers of the TCP IP protocol suite, and has performed the first thorough security assessment of the IPv6 protocol suite. Gont is currently working as a security consultant and researcher for SI6 Networks. Additionally, he is a member of the Centro de Estudios de Informatica CEDI at Universidad Tecnológica Nacional Facultad Regional Haedo UTN FRH of Argentina, where he works in the field of Internet engineering. As part of his work, he is active in several working groups of the Internet Engineering Task Force IETF , and has published more than twenty IETF RFCs Request For Comments and more than a dozen IETF Internet-Drafts. Gont has also produced the SI6 Network's IPv6 Toolkit -- a portable and comprehensive security assessment and troubleshooting toolkit for the IPv6 protocol suite. Furthermore he has been a speaker at a number of conferences and technical meetings about information security, operating systems, and Internet engineering, including CanSecWest 2005, FIRST Technical Colloquium 2005, Kernel Conference Australia 2009, HACK.LU 2011, DEEPSEC 2011, Hackito Ergo Sum 2012, Hack In Paris 2013, German IPv6 Kongress 2014, IPv6 Security Summit 2014, and H2HC 2014. Additionally, he is a regular attendee of the Internet Engineering Task Force IETF meetings. More information about Fernando Gont is available at his personal web site. For More Information Please Visit - https www.troopers.de
