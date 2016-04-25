|
U.S. Goverment Shames Texting Drivers on Twitter
Présentation : An anonymous reader writes The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is the federal body tasked with automotive safety, reports the Verge, adding If you look at NHTSA's Twitter feed right now, you'll find that it's just a non-stop stream of burns aimed at people who admit -- sometimes gleefully -- that they text and drive. For example, seeing a tweet that read, I have no problem texting while driving, but I won't text while going down stairs, the NHTSA replied You might not have a problem with the texting driving...but we do. Stay off your phone and justdrive - it's not worth it. And seeing a tweet that read I text and drive way too much, they responded, Um, agreed... Please realize you're putting yourself and others in danger, and a silly text isn't worth it. justdrive . The Verge argues For what it's worth, NHTSA is right countless studies have linked texting in the driver's seat with higher accident rates... Getting shamed online by a government agency is far harsher than getting shamed by a friend -- but it's still a lot better than getting killed over an email. To which the NHTSA responded on Twitter, Thanks for the shoutout, . verge justdrive Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
