DIY Spot Welder Doesn t Look Like it Will Immediately Kill You
DIY Spot Welder Doesn t Look Like it Will Immediately Kill You
Par Hackaday
Le [2016-04-24] à 22:06:55
Présentation : We love hacks that involve mains voltage, but most of the time, for safety s sake, we secretly hope for that one macabre commenter that details every imaginable way the questionable design choices will result in death. This spot welder may still be dangerous, but it looks like they took some precautions to make it non-lethal, and that counts for a lot. After their extremely questionable high speed belt sander, this one is, refreshingly, extremely well done. It starts of as a dead standard microwave spot welder build take apart microwave, try not to die from large capacitor, remove coil, modify read more
Les derniers articles du site "Hackaday" :
- The Minimin Aims To Be The Simplest Theremin
- Circuit Bender Artist bends Fresnel Lens for Art
- 8-bit Video Wall Made From 160 Gaming Keyboards
- Belgrade Experience MikroElektronika, Museums, and FPGA Computing
- Materials To Know Baltic Birch
- DIY Vacuum Chamber Proves Thermodynamics Professor Isn t Making It All Up
- Pillaging the Wealth of Information in a Datasheet
- Retrotechtacular MONIAC
- DIY Thermal Imaging Smartphone
- A Green Powered Sailboat
