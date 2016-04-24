|
|
|
|
|
|
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS
Si vous voulez nous contacter ou nous proposer un fil RSS
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Home Made Pen Plotter
Par Hackaday
Le [2016-04-24] à 04:16:27
Présentation : As someone who started using computers in the last century, I find the current resurgence of pen plotters somewhat nostalgic. The difference, of course, is that this century it is easier to make your own, which is what Miguel Sanchez is doing. Inspired by the Axidraw, he is making his own pen plotter. He s made great progress so far, creating a design that looks quite simple to build. His design is driven by an Arduino Uno with a stepper shield, a couple of NEMA 17 stepper motors and a servo to raise and lower the pen. Throw in a few rods, read more
Les derniers articles du site "Hackaday" :
- The Minimin Aims To Be The Simplest Theremin
- Circuit Bender Artist bends Fresnel Lens for Art
- 8-bit Video Wall Made From 160 Gaming Keyboards
- Belgrade Experience MikroElektronika, Museums, and FPGA Computing
- Materials To Know Baltic Birch
- DIY Vacuum Chamber Proves Thermodynamics Professor Isn t Making It All Up
- Pillaging the Wealth of Information in a Datasheet
- Retrotechtacular MONIAC
- DIY Thermal Imaging Smartphone
- A Green Powered Sailboat
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS :
- avec iptables "iptables -A INPUT -s 88.190.17.190 --dport 80 -j DROP"
- avec ipfw et wipfw "ipfw add deny from 88.190.17.190 to any 80"
- Nous contacter par mail
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack