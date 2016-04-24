|
|
|
|
From Uber To Eric Schmidt, Tech Is Closer To the US Government Than You'd Think
|
|
|
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS
Si vous voulez nous contacter ou nous proposer un fil RSS
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
From Uber To Eric Schmidt, Tech Is Closer To the US Government Than You'd Think
Par Slashdot Your Rights Online
Le [2016-04-24] à 02:04:16
Présentation : An anonymous reader shares an article on The Guardian Alphabet's executive chairman, Eric Schmidt, recently joined a Department of Defense advisory panel. Facebook recently hired a former director at the U.S. military's research lab, Darpa. Uber employs Barack Obama's former campaign manager David Plouffe and Amazon.com tapped his former spokesman Jay Carney. Google, Facebook, Uber and Apple collectively employ a couple of dozen former analysts for America's spy agencies, who openly list their resumes on LinkedIn. These connections are neither new nor secret. But the fact they are so accepted illustrates how tech's leaders -- even amid current fights over encryption and surveillance -- are still seen as mostly U.S. firms that back up American values. Christopher Soghoian, a technologist with the American Civil Liberties Union, said low-level employees' government connections matter less than leading executives' ties to government. For instance, at least a dozen Google engineers have worked at the NSA, according to publicly available records on LinkedIn. And, this being Silicon Valley, not everyone who worked for a spy agency advertises that on LinkedIn. Soghoian, a vocal critic of mass surveillance, said Google hiring an ex-hacker for the NSA to work on security doesn't really bother him. But Eric Schmidt having a close relationship with the White House does, he said.Danny Yadron, said, What's worse for a Silicon Valley executive ties to the Chinese military or friends in the US Defense Department Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
Les derniers articles du site "Slashdot Your Rights Online" :
- FBI Director Suggests iPhone Hacking Method May Remain Secret
- City Installs Traffic Lights In Sidewalks For Smartphone Users
- Tesla Will Install More Energy Storage With SolarCity In 2016 Than The US Installed In 2015
- Symantec Cruz and Kasich Campaign Apps May Expose Sensitive Data
- New 'Tunneling' State of Water Molecules Discovered by Scientists
- Your Pay Is About To Go Up
- Software Audits How High-Tech Software Vendors Play Hardball
- Swedish ISP Vows to Protect Users From a Piracy Witch Hunt
- US Wants Its Own Secure and Self-Destructing Messaging App -- And It's Willing to Pay
- Spy Chief Complains That Edward Snowden Sped Up Spread of Encryption By 7 Years
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS :
- avec iptables "iptables -A INPUT -s 88.190.17.190 --dport 80 -j DROP"
- avec ipfw et wipfw "ipfw add deny from 88.190.17.190 to any 80"
- Nous contacter par mail
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack