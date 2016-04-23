|
|
|
|
Color-Changing LED Makes Techno Music
|
|
|
Par Hackaday
Le [2016-04-23] à 13:06:12
Présentation : As much as we like addressable LEDs for their obedience, why do we always have to control everything At least participants of the MusicMaker Hacklab, which was part of the Artefact Festival in February this year, have learned, that sometimes we should just sit down with our electronics and listen. With the end of the Artefact Festival approaching, they still had this leftover color-changing LED from an otherwise scavenged toy reverb microphone. When powered by a 9 V battery, the LED would start a tiny light show, flashing, fading and mixing the very best out of its three primary colors. read more
