Microsoft Improves Efforts To Offer Equal Pay For Equal Work To Its Employees
Présentation : An anonymous reader writes One day before National Equal Pay Day, Microsoft has provided a new update on its efforts to provide equal pay for equal work for all of its employees. Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft's Executive Vice-President for Human Resources, wrote in a blog post Today, for every 1 earned by men, our female employees in the U.S. earn 99.8 cents at the same job title and level. Racial and ethnic minorities in the U.S. combined earn 1.004 for every 1 earned by their Caucasian counterparts. Breaking it down even further, African American black employees are at 1.003 Hispanic Latino a employees are at 99.9 cents and Asian employees are at 1.006 for every 1 earned by Caucasian employees at the same job title and level, respectively. Hogan said she is encouraged by these results and that Microsoft will continue to monitor the data and publicly disclose it as part of Microsoft's annual public diversity and inclusion information and data reporting. Our announcement today is another step forward along the path of greater diversity and inclusion progress at Microsoft, and in society as a whole. Along with our industry peers, the mission of landing intentional, enduring and impactful diversity and inclusion initiatives is one will we continue to pursue vigilantly. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
