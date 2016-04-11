|
Microsoft Declares Wholehearted Support For Privacy Shield
Présentation : An anonymous reader writes Microsoft has declared its support for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield. The proposed legislation to govern data transmission between the EU and U.S. has been the subject of much debate. While acknowledging that more work will need to be done after it is adopted, Microsoft has thrown its support behind Privacy Shield, stating that after careful and detailed review, it 'believes wholeheartedly that it represents an effective framework and should be approved.' Microsoft has pledged to sign up for Privacy Shield, to adhere to its current and future guidelines, and to respond to Microsoft user complaints under Privacy Shield within 45 days. Despite the framework being criticized for its inadequacy, Microsoft supports the Privacy Shield in its current form, and believes that further adjustments should be made after the initial adoption.Microsoft is the first company to sign up for EU-U.S. Privacy Shield pact. The EU privacy regulators are yet to share their views on the deal. According to a recent leak, however, it appears they wouldn't approve it. While this shouldn't stop the commission from making a decision, as Fortune explains, they can't technically stop the commission issuing its adequacy decision, but they can make life very difficult for companies transferring the data if they think the U.S. doesn't offer adequate protections. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
Les mots clés de la revue de presse pour cet article : microsoft privacy shield
Les videos sur SecuObs pour les mots clés : microsoft privacy shield
Les mots clés pour les articles publiés sur SecuObs : microsoft
Les éléments de la revue Twitter pour les mots clé : microsoft privacy shield
