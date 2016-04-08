|
With Windows 10 build 14316, Microsoft puts the brakes on some Flash elements
With Windows 10 build 14316, Microsoft puts the brakes on some Flash elements
Par Security Bloggers Network
Le [2016-04-08] à 21:04:58
Présentation : Microsoft tightening screws on security along with stability and battery life It's not quite an ad block, so let's call it an ad pause The latest version of the Windows Edge browser, available in Windows 10 build 14316, selectively pauses Flash content that does not appear central to the content. Microsoft released the update to Windows Insider, stating that the changes were made to prolong battery life, performance, while continuing to let Flash-based videos and games run normally. But the Edge team also said that while Flash has been integral to the web's development, it's time to move on https blogs.windows.com msedgedev 2016 04 07 putting-users-in-control read more
