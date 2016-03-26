|
|
|
|
Patent That Cost Microsoft Millions Gets Invalidated
|
|
|
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS
Si vous voulez nous contacter ou nous proposer un fil RSS
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Présentation : An anonymous reader links to a report on Ars Technica One of the oldest and most profitable patent trolls, Uniloc, has been shot down. Its US Patent No. 5,490,216, which claims to own the concept of product activation in software, had all claims ruled invalid by the Patent Trademark and Appeals Board PTAB . The process through which PTAB eliminated the patent is called an inter partes review, or IPR. The IPR process, created by the America Invents Act, is an increasingly popular and effective way for defendants to challenge patents outside federal courts. It was Uniloc's lawsuit against Microsoft that provided the company with its original headlines. Uniloc said that Microsoft's system of checking software licenses -- in other words, type in a key number and have your software validated violated -- the patent. That case led to a 388 million jury verdict against Microsoft. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
Les mots clés de la revue de presse pour cet article : microsoft
Les videos sur SecuObs pour les mots clés : microsoft
Les mots clés pour les articles publiés sur SecuObs : microsoft
Les éléments de la revue Twitter pour les mots clé : microsoft
Les derniers articles du site "Slashdot Your Rights Online" :
- FBI Director Suggests iPhone Hacking Method May Remain Secret
- City Installs Traffic Lights In Sidewalks For Smartphone Users
- Tesla Will Install More Energy Storage With SolarCity In 2016 Than The US Installed In 2015
- Symantec Cruz and Kasich Campaign Apps May Expose Sensitive Data
- New 'Tunneling' State of Water Molecules Discovered by Scientists
- Your Pay Is About To Go Up
- Software Audits How High-Tech Software Vendors Play Hardball
- Swedish ISP Vows to Protect Users From a Piracy Witch Hunt
- US Wants Its Own Secure and Self-Destructing Messaging App -- And It's Willing to Pay
- Spy Chief Complains That Edward Snowden Sped Up Spread of Encryption By 7 Years
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS :
- avec iptables "iptables -A INPUT -s 88.190.17.190 --dport 80 -j DROP"
- avec ipfw et wipfw "ipfw add deny from 88.190.17.190 to any 80"
- Nous contacter par mail
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack