ESR Restores Access to Windows 10 Accounts, Adds Microsoft Account Support
ESR Restores Access to Windows 10 Accounts, Adds Microsoft Account Support
Par Forensic Focus
Le [2016-03-21] à 14:27:57
Présentation : ElcomSoft Co. Ltd. updates Elcomsoft System Recovery, a tool for IT security specialists and forensic examiners to unlock access to user s Windows accounts. The tool enables recovering or instantly resetting Windows account passwords. The new release adds support for Windows 8, 8.1, 10. In addition to recovering local passwords, the updated release adds the ability to unlock Windows logins protected with the new Microsoft Account, and allows exporting hashed passwords to enable offline attacks to recover plain-text passwords to the user s Microsoft Account. Access to information available in the cloud authenticated with Microsoft Account can be invaluable during forensic investigations. The new release comes ready to use, and includes a custom boot image based on a customized Windows PE environment. ElcomSoft customizations include many additional drivers to support the widest range of hardware configurations including last-generation chipsets.
