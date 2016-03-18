|
NSA Suggested Clinton Use A 4,750 Windows CE PDA
Présentation : An anonymous reader writes from an article on Ars Technica When former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was pushing to get a waiver allowing her to use a BlackBerry like President Barack Obama back in 2009, the National Security Agency had a very short list of devices approved for classified communications. The General Dynamics' Sectera Edge and L3 Communications' Guardian were the two devices built for the Secure Mobile Environment Portable Electronic Device SME PED program. They were the only devices anyone in government without an explicit security waver like the one the president got, along with his souped-up BlackBerry 8830 could use until as recently as last year to get mobile access to top secret encrypted calls and secure e-mail. At the time Clinton was asking for a phone, only the Sectera Edge was available the Guardian was running behind in development and it required multiple server-side and phone-side e-mail additions, desktop synchronization software, and other supporting products. The Executive Kit version of the Edge, priced for government purchase at 4,750, included Type 1 Sectera Edge GSM or CDMA device plus Executive Carry Case, Leather Holster Travel Charger, Red Black USB Cables, Vehicle Charger, Earbud, Stylus 10-pack, microSD Card with User Manual, Spare Battery, Privacy Shield 4-pack, Antivirus Software, Apriva Email Client and Perpetual Rights fee and Office Suite for Windows CE. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
