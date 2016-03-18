|
Microsoft Tries Hard To Play Nice With Open Source, But There's an Elephant In the Room
Microsoft Tries Hard To Play Nice With Open Source, But There's an Elephant In the Room
Par Slashdot Your Rights Online
Le [2016-03-18] à 13:58:10
Présentation : Esther Schindler writes They're trying, honest they are. In 2016 alone, writes Steven Vaughan-Nichols, Microsoft announced SQL Server on Linux integrated Eclipse and Visual Studio, launched an open-source network stack on Debian Linux and it's adding Ubuntu Linux to its Azure Stack hybrid-cloud offering. That's all well and good, he says, but it's not enough. There's one thing Microsoft could do to gain real open-source trust Stop forcing companies to pay for its bogus Android patents. But, there's too much money at stake, writes sjvn, for this to ever happen. For instance, in its last quarter, volume licensing and patents, accounted for approximately 9pourcents of Microsoft's total revenue. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
