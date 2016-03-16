|
CPDP 2016 Secret windows Data protection and open data in the smart city environment.
Par SecurityTube.Net
Le [2016-03-16] à 05:53:08
Présentation : Secret windows Data protection and open data in the smart city environment. Organized by TU Delft Moderator Lorenzo Dalla Corte, TU Delft NL Panel Paolo Balboni, ICT Legal Consulting IT , Rosana Lemut-Strle, InfoHouse SI , Fidel Santiago, EDPS EU , Bastiaan van Loenen, GSDI US The reuse of public sector information to produce additional value and public benefits, as foreseen by the EU policy on open data, can potentially clash with individuals rights to privacy and data protection. The ever-increasing computational power, the granularity and availability of a large number of open datasets and the ability of several different actors to cross correlate and process different kinds of data could lead, inter alia, to unwarranted profiling and chilling effects. Yet, the development of an effective and well-balanced open data policy will arguably be fundamental in fostering future innovation e.g. the development of the concept of the Smart City and economic growth . The question this panel aims to tackle, therefore, is the following how can interests in open data be bal-anced with the rights to privacy and data protection in the context of the development of Smart Cities In particular, the panel will discuss the following issues Smart cities Open data vs. data protection Geographical data as personal data Balancing innovation while maintaining individual safeguards For More Information Please Visit - http www.cpdpconferences.org
