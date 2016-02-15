|
Harvard Prospective CS50 AP Teachers Must cc Microsoft On Training Applications
Par Slashdot Your Rights Online
Le [2016-02-15] à 21:14:52
Présentation : theodp writes Did you know that Microsoft has supported Harvard in creating a new version of its wildly-popular CS50 course called CS50 AP, designed specifically for secondary school educators asks a Microsoft Born to Learn Blog post. If you might like to teach CS50 AP and, in turn, AP CS Principles in your own classroom this year, Harvard informs prospective teachers, you are cordially invited to join us at one of our teacher training workshops to be held in various locations around the country and the world But before applications can be successfully submitted, teachers are required to respond to the following statement, and Harvard won't take 'No' for an answer Our friends at Microsoft are helping us distribute the teacher support materials for this version of CS50 for secondary school teachers and students. By checking the box below, you acknowledge that we may share the data you submitted through this form with them as part of this planning process. Microsoft is certainly calling the K-12 CS education shots these days heck, the White House even let Microsoft President Brad Smith brief reporters about plans to spend 4B in tax dollars on a new CS for All K-12 initiative before the President told taxpayers about it. By the way, the CS50 AP Wiki contains a CS50x CS50 AP Authorization and Release form which, among other things, requires camera-shy CS50 AP students to agree to sit in a 'no-film' zone if they do not want photos or videos of themselves used by Harvard to promote the Microsoft-supported course. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
