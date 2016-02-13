|
Secure Shell client for Windows with support for hardware keys
Par Blog JW Secure Inc.
Le [2016-02-13] à 03:00:05
Présentation : We ve just posted Putty-CNG on GitHub. Putty-CNG, based on Putty-CAC and Putty, adds support for the use of virtual smart card, TPM, and StrongNet keys to authenticate to any public-key capable SSH listener i.e., Linux, IOS, z OS, Chrome OS, Windows, etc. . Feedback Please let us know. The post Secure Shell client for Windows with support for hardware keys appeared first on JW Secure, Inc..
