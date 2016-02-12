|
Microsoft Operations Management Suite review Part 1
Microsoft Operations Management Suite review Part 1
Par 4sysops
Le [2016-02-12] à 18:21:20
Paul Schnackenburg works part time as an IT teacher as well as running his own business in Australia. He has MCSE, MCT, MCTS and MCITP certifications. The Operations Management Suite OMS is a cloud service, designed to be easy and quick to set up. It will analyze and monitor your IT resources, no matter where they are located. The main focus is gathering machine data, such as event logs, syslogs, performance counter data, and network traces, and then applying intelligent analysis to provide insight and actionable advice.
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
