Bypassing Windows ASLR in Microsoft Office using ActiveX controls
Présentation : This is just a short post highlighting how easily ASLR could be bypassed by instantiating ActiveX controls using certain classids in Microsoft Office. I ve mainly tested with MS Word on an updated Windows 7 32bit with Office 2010 32bit but other applications such as Excel and PowerPoint should work too. All these classids listed in the below table give security warning prompt but the library will still load before any action is taken. Library sqlceca35.dll comes with Microsoft SQL Server Compact which is an embedded database that gets installed by Microsoft Office. I ve seen some systems with version 4.0 installed where sqlceca40.dll has its dynamic bit set and thus gets ASLRed. C Program Files Microsoft SQL Server Compact Edition v3.5 sqlceca35.dll 20347534-760B-464D-B572-285E6B618257 SSCE.Error.3.5 3018609E-CDBC-47E8-A255-809D46BAA319 SSCE.DropTableListner.3.5 455C3E04-BFE9-4089-8622-F2464EC3FDDB SSCE Active Sync Engine.3.5 7C7E6C99-BB8D-4718-AAA9-70C4320010DE SSCE.Params.3.5 8CD1B98D-D8D5-4B51-9564-48B12A98698F SSCE.RemoteDataAccess.3.5 9E7E2CCE-3F1F-4891-892C-AC8B486D03B2 SSCE.Params.3.5 9FD542D2-61C4-4E9F-A8E2-E6B8C7F64CBF SSCE.Errors.3.5 A9D3060D-3526-4538-B13A-1913568DAA0D SSCE.Engine.3.5 EA91E968-EF93-4FF1-86F3-75CC93416DF2 SSCE.Replication.3.5 C Program Files Microsoft SQL Server Compact Edition v3.5 sqlceoledb35.dll 90A1998A-EB21-4F61-872F-F4DFDE1065D6 Microsoft.SQLSERVER.CE.OLEDB. ErrorLookup.3.5 C Program Files Common Files System Ole DB XMLRW.dll C Program Files Common Files System Ole DB XMLRWBIN.dll 10154F28-4979-4166-B114-3E7A7926C747 MSOLAP.4 867CD778-80D7-4f93-989E-B3E76A92FB42 MSOLAP100ErrorLookup.1 C Windows system32 msvbvm60.dll D5DE8D20-5BB8-11D1-A1E3-00A0C90F2731 C Program Files Common Files Microsoft Shared Help msitss55.dll C Program Files Common Files Microsoft Shared TRANSLAT FREN MSB1FREN.DLL C Program Files Common Files Microsoft Shared Help ITIRCL55.DLL C Program Files Common Files Microsoft Shared TRANSLAT ESEN MSB1ESEN.DLL 5591379C-B467-4BCA-B647-A438712504B0 LR.LexRefTfFunctionProvider.1.0.1 C Program Files Microsoft Sync Framework v1.0 Runtime x86 Synchronization.dll A7B3B4EE-925C-4D6C-B007-A4A6A0B09143 C Program Files Microsoft Sync Framework v1.0 Runtime x86 FeedSync.dll BC0CD90A-2C24-41BE-B6EC-87C15D919418 C Program Files Common Files Microsoft Shared VSTA 8.0 x86 VSTARemotingServer.dll 60A896CA-1649-45BF-B63F-2E7312A968F0 C Windows assembly GAC_MSIL Microsoft.VisualStudio.Tools.Applications.Blueprints 8.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a Microsoft.VisualStudio.Tools.Applications.Blueprints.dll 65C52C10-2286-420A-B35C-15CF7F9B5876 Microsoft.VisualStudio.Tools.Applications. Blueprints.HostControl C Windows assembly GAC_MSIL Microsoft.VisualStudio.Tools.Applications.DesignTime 8.0.0.0__b03f5f7f11d50a3a Microsoft.VisualStudio.Tools.Applications.DesignTime.dll 9DA65B6A-813C-4592-9E8A-412C40BBC4B7 Microsoft.VisualStudio.Tools.Applications. DesignTime.HostAdapter Some are shown to get rebased as I loaded all libraries in one go but if loaded individually the address should not change. Taking a look in Office 2010 64bit we still see some do not get ASLRed. Disabling ActiveX controls in Microsoft Office Disabling ActiveX controls can be configured via the Trust Center settings File Options Trust Center Trust Center Settings ActiveX Settings This will disable all controls so probably not a good idea in your environment Disabling specific embedded ActiveX controls with Office kill bit To enable the Office COM kill bit for a specific control to block a registry key would need to be added with the CLSID of the ActiveX control then add a DWORD value of 0x00000400 to the Compatibility Flags. The location for setting the Office 2010 COM kill bit in the registry is HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Microsoft Office Common COM Compatibility Microsoft EMET Using EMET we can see all libraries get ASLRed. Microsoft Office 2013 Finally in Office 2013 the classids that do exist, the libraries that do load have already got there dynamic bit set and get ASLRed All the documents with these classids can be downloaded from here
