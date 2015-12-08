|
Open Source Windows
Par Hackaday
Le [2015-12-08] à 22:16:43
Présentation : There s a lot to be said for open source software. The ability to change code to suit one s needs, the fact that security vulnerabilities can be easier to find, and the overall transparency are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the strengths of using open source software. And, while Microsoft is no Apple when it comes to locking down their source code, their operating system is still, unfortunately, closed. Don t despair, though There is a project out there that aims to change this. No, they re not stealing anything or breaking into any computers to obtain Microsoft s read more
