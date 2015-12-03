|
|
|
|
Why Legal Experts Are Up In Arms Over a Trade-Secrets Bill Microsoft Loves
|
|
|
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS
Si vous voulez nous contacter ou nous proposer un fil RSS
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Présentation : itwbennett writes At a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, lawmakers heard arguments over the Defend Trade Secrets Act of 2015. The proposed legislation would allow companies to pursue trade-secrets cases in federal court much as they can copyright or patent cases, thereby freeing them from the state-level constraints of today's laws. It also allows for so-called ex parte seizure, enabling a company that thinks a secret has been stolen to ask the government to seize a suspected thief's property without notice, to prevent misuse of that secret. It's the ex parte seizure provision, as well as the bill's potential to increase the duration and cost of trade-secrets litigation, that prompted more than 40 law professors to write a joint letter expressing their concern. Companies have long protected algorithms such as consumer credit-scoring mechanisms under trade-secret law, intellectual property expert and Hamline University professor Sharon Sandeen said in an interview after the hearing. If passed, the new bill could give them new powers to conceal those algorithms, she said. Voicing the opposing view, lawyers from Corning and DuPont cited the increasingly digital and global nature of trade-secrets theft, a sentiment that was echoed in a blog post by Jule Sigall, Microsoft's assistant general counsel of IP policy and strategy. Share on Google Read more of this story at Slashdot.
Les mots clés de la revue de presse pour cet article : legal microsoft
Les videos sur SecuObs pour les mots clés : legal microsoft
Les mots clés pour les articles publiés sur SecuObs : microsoft
Les éléments de la revue Twitter pour les mots clé : legal microsoft
Les derniers articles du site "Slashdot Your Rights Online" :
- FBI Director Suggests iPhone Hacking Method May Remain Secret
- City Installs Traffic Lights In Sidewalks For Smartphone Users
- Tesla Will Install More Energy Storage With SolarCity In 2016 Than The US Installed In 2015
- Symantec Cruz and Kasich Campaign Apps May Expose Sensitive Data
- New 'Tunneling' State of Water Molecules Discovered by Scientists
- Your Pay Is About To Go Up
- Software Audits How High-Tech Software Vendors Play Hardball
- Swedish ISP Vows to Protect Users From a Piracy Witch Hunt
- US Wants Its Own Secure and Self-Destructing Messaging App -- And It's Willing to Pay
- Spy Chief Complains That Edward Snowden Sped Up Spread of Encryption By 7 Years
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS :
- avec iptables "iptables -A INPUT -s 88.190.17.190 --dport 80 -j DROP"
- avec ipfw et wipfw "ipfw add deny from 88.190.17.190 to any 80"
- Nous contacter par mail
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack