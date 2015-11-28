|
GSD Superpost Windows Performance Troubleshooting
Par grand stream dreams
Le [2015-11-28] à 21:01:38
Présentation : It has been a long time since my Case of the Unexplained Donut of Death post where I dip into the deeper waters of Windows Performance troubleshooting. I might use Windows Task manager - taskmgr Process Explorer - Sysinternals Process Monitor - Sysinternals MyEventViewer - NirSoft Performance Monitor - Perfmon.exe Performance Monitor Standalone mode - Perfmon sys Resource Monitor - perfmon res or resmon.exe Windows Reliability Monitor - perfmon rel Xperf - Microsoft WPT Command-Line Options for Faster Access to Performance Data - TechNet Magazine How to use the Resource Monitor in Windows 7 Windows 8 - Digital Citizen How to Work with the Performance Monitor in Windows 7 Windows 8 - Digital Citizen The Basics About Working with the Event Viewer in Windows - Digital Citizen But eventually I hit upon the Windows Performance Analysis Toolkit in Windows 8 SDK 8 and newer Win 8.1 10 . See this GSD post for linkages to more tool tips for the above items. Later I would find an additional tool PerfView that helps with trace file collection and analysis. Improving Your App's Performance with PerfView - .NET Blog PerfView - Microsoft Download Center PerfView Tutorial - Channel 9 Now Windows 10 is out and while I really need to invest in a deep dive of a resource like the Windows Performance Analysis Field Guide amazon link by Clint Huffman, there are still a lot of tools and resources still to be discovered. I m still trying to understand the new feature set and capability of Windows Performance Toolkit for Windows 10. Windows Performance Toolkit - Windows 10 hardware dev Windows Assessment and Deployment Kit - Microsoft direct download link What's New in the Windows Performance Toolkit - Windows 10 hardware dev WPR Quick Start - Windows 10 hardware dev WPT Getting Started - Windows 10 hardware dev Windows Performance Toolkit Technical Reference - Windows 10 hardware dev Windows Performance Analyzer - Windows 10 hardware dev Windows Performance Recorder - Windows 10 hardware dev The latest tool that has inspired me is Bruce Dawson s UIforETW tool. UIforETW Windows Performance Made Easier - Random ASCII This is a tool that records ETW traces, works around ETW performance bugs, allows configuration of trace recording options, works as a trace management UI, and more. Basically you download it, run it, allow it to install the required WPT packages, and then pretty much start tracing. It records to a circular buffer so if you experience something interesting, save the trace and rename note it, and the trace keeps on going while you go exploring the captured trace file. Read Bruce s post for a full walk-through. ETW Central - Random ASCII - round-up post collecting all of the linkage and key bits for ETW usage. Random ASCII Forecast for randomascii programming, tech topics, with a chance of unicycling - Bruce s blog home page. UIforETW - GitHub - download page to get the latest releases. Bruce also has some good posts on performance troubleshooting. Xperf Basics Recording a Trace the ultimate easy way - Random ASCII New Xperf and new WPA in the new WPT - Random ASCII Windows Slowdown, Investigated and Identified - Random ASCII Windows Slowdown, Investigated, Identified, and Now Fixed - Random ASCII This is an awesomely helpful tool to keep on your USB drive I had also just discovered Clint Huffman s PAL Performance Analysis of Logs Tool Performance Troubleshooting using the PAL tool - Mike Lagase Performance Analysis of Logs PAL Tool - Home Get a Handle on Windows Performance Analysis Systems Management content from Windows IT Pro Both the ETW tool and the PerfView tool in particular should make it easy for me to leave a shortcut on a user s desk so they can run the tool if I need them to capture a recurring performance issue, then let me collect the large trace file at a later time for deeper analysis. However it would be nice to make a scripted click-to-run or circular capture at startup routine for ongoing troubleshooting assuming resources disk space and system performance are up to the task. I m looking at these posts for inspiration and refinement. How to create a black box performance counter data collector - Clint Huffman's Windows Troubleshooting in the Field Blog Leveraging Windows Native Functionality to Capture Network Traces Remotely - Windows Wide Open - Victor Zapata Of course, just being able to collect ETL trace files and look at them with the Windows Performance Analyzer tool isn t remotely close to fixing the issue. Generally there aren t any singing angels present pointing the way to the problem process or issue. You have to deep dive into the trace file to isolate the issue and drill down into the root cause then come up with a solution. So here are a BUNCH of video resources and a few blog posts to help with the learning process and to illustrate the tools mentioned and techniques used in Windows performance troubleshooting. I m collecting them here so I can find them quickly when I need some inspiration or deeper learning. PerfGuide User Mode Versus Privileged Mode Processor Usage - TechNet Articles Check problematic events with the Windows Reliability Monitor - gHacks Tech News Defrag Tools - Windows Performance Toolkit WPT Videos Defrag Tools 39 - Windows Performance Toolkit Defrag Tools Channel 9 Defrag Tools 40 - WPT - WPR WPA Defrag Tools 41 - WPT - Command Line Defrag Tools 42 - WPT - CPU Analysis Defrag Tools 43 - WPT - Wait Analysis Defrag Tools 44 - WPT - DiskIO Analysis Defrag Tools 45 - WPT - File Registry Analysis Defrag Tools 46 - WPT - Driver Analysis Defrag Tools 47 - WPT - MiniFilter Analysis Defrag Tools 48 - WPT - Memory Analysis - Pool Defrag Tools 49 - WPT - Memory Analysis - VirtualAlloc Defrag Tools 50 - WPT - Memory Analysis - Heap Defrag Tools 77 - WPT Example - CPU Defrag Tools Channel 9 Defrag Tools 78 - WPT Example - Disk Defrag Tools - PerfView Videos Defrag Tools 113 - PerfView Part 1 Defrag Tools 114 - PerfView Part 2 Defrag Tools 115 - PerfView Part 3 Defrag Tools 116 - PerfView Part 4 Defrag Tools 117 - PerfView Part 5 Defrag Tools 118 - PerfView Part 6 Defrag Tools 119 - PerfView Part 7 Defrag Tools 125 - PerfView - Part 8 Defrag Tools - General Troubleshooting Videos Defrag Tools 12 - TaskMgr and ResMon Defrag Tools 51 - Support Diagnostics Defrag Tools 53 - Crashes, Hangs and Slow Performance Defrag Tools 56 - Explorer Hang The Defrag Show - Channel 9 Defrag Tools - Channel 9 Advanced, Deep, and Challenging Performance Troubleshooting Videos Maximizing Windows 7 Performance Troubleshooting Tips - TechEd North America 2012 Channel 9 Windows Performance Deep Dive Troubleshooting - TechEd North America 2014 Channel 9 BlackBelt Troubleshooting Windows Performance Issues - Microsoft Ignite 2015 Channel 9 Using Perfmon to Diagnose Application Issues - 02 - .NET Debugging for the Production Environment Channel 9 2014 Edition How Many Coffees Can You Drink While Your PC Starts - TechEd North America 2014 Channel 9 Windows 8.1 Black Belt Troubleshooting - TechEd North America 2014 Channel 9 Windows 8 - Black Belt Troubleshooting - TechEd Australia 2013 Channel 9 TWC Malware Hunting with Mark Russinovich and the Sysinternals Tools - TechEd North America 2014 Channel 9 Case of the Unexplained Troubleshooting with Mark Russinovich - TechEd North America 2014 Channel 9 TWC Sysinternals Primer TechEd 2014 Edition - TechEd North America 2014 Channel 9 Improving performance with the Windows Performance Toolkit - YouTube - Michael Milirud build presentation. Troubleshooting Windows 8 - Windows Virtual Academy That should keep us busy for a while Cheers Claus Valca
