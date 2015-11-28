|
|
|
|
Windows Updating Fixes - Maybe
|
|
|
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS
Si vous voulez nous contacter ou nous proposer un fil RSS
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Présentation : I have two Windows 7 Pro x64 systems up at the church-house that refuse to comply and install IE 11. Install problems with Internet Explorer 11 Windows - IE 11 Deployment Guide - Microsoft Solved - Internet Explorer 11 for Windows 7 Code 9C47 error - IT by Mitch Internet Explorer 11 for Windows 7 for x64-based Systems -- 947C Error - Microsoft Community Installing IE 10 or IE 11 via windows update gives code 9C57 error - Windows 7 Help Forums IE10 IE11 - Windows Update Issues - Code 9C57 9C47 Solved - Windows 7 Help Forums IE 11 install failure - Google Search I keep reviewing the install log at C Windows IE11_main.log for failure analysis and all the requirements seem to be present, but it still fails both via Windows Updates or a manual re installation of all the pre-requisites and the main IE 11 install file. When I find where I put those log file captures I ll update the post with more detail. I m wondering if it is a DirectX thing with the multi-monitor video cards in them. I need to pull the cards and see how it goes with the cards removed. Likewise, at work found that some of our Surface Pro 3 tablets just don t want to pull updates down from the WSUS. Normally when a system is stuck getting updated WSUS patch delivery we might escalate getting it going after confirming it is correctly pointing in the Registry by first doing a gpupdate force . I know. If that doesn t work we next try the following. 1. wuauclt resetauthorization detectnow 2. wait 5-10 minutes 3. wuauclt reportnow If failing that, this routine comes. 1. Stop the Automatic Updates service 2. Rename the software distribution folder i.e. C Windows SoftwareDistribution . 3. Restart the Automatic Update service 4. wuauclt resetauthorization detectnow 5. wait 5-10 minutes 6. wuauclt reportnow Only that still didn t work on the Surface Pro 3 s. I really hoped not to reimage the systems as a troubleshootin solution as that is a lot of work and user impact so I managed to get them working thusly. I had checked the C Windows WindowsUpdate.log and found a particular error that came up after each manual update refresh attempt. That led me to this solution. Fix Windows corruption errors by using the DISM or System Update Readiness tool - Microsoft Support. Since it was a Windows 8.1 system I ran the following command. DISM.exe Online Cleanup-image Restorehealth It found an error with an AMD-related update package component go figure and repaired it. After it completed, I did a system reboot and the updates have flowed faithfully since. If you have a Windows 7 system, then you can use this System Update Readiness tool. What is the System Update Readiness Tool - Windows Help More Information and additional tools and tips Tips for troubleshooting WSUS Agents that are not reporting to the WSUS server - Microsoft WSUS and Software Update Team Blog How to Clear Out Your WSUSContent Folder - Luke CJ Davis blog Windows SoftwareDistribution Folder Cleanup Automation - Windows Server blog CheckSUR System Update Readiness Tool to repair Windows Update - The Windows Club Troubleshoot problems with installing updates - Microsoft Windows Help Windows Updates fail to install in Windows 10 8 7 - The Windows Club Check for and Repair Damaged System Files while Windows is Running - TechNet Magazine Use the System File Checker tool to repair missing or corrupted system files - Microsoft Support Sfc Command Examples Switches System File Checker - aboutTech Having A Problem Doing Windows Update Here is How To Troubleshoot - Next of Windows Script Reset Windows Update Agent - Microsoft Script Center None of those have helped with my IE 11 installation issue but with IE 8 that it is stuck on since IE 9-10 also won t go on retiring soon, I m determined to get it fixed once and for all. Cheers Claus Valca
Les mots clés de la revue de presse pour cet article : windows
Les videos sur SecuObs pour les mots clés : windows
Les mots clés pour les articles publiés sur SecuObs : windows
Les éléments de la revue Twitter pour les mots clé : windows
Les derniers articles du site "grand stream dreams" :
- Browser MetaData Leakage
- MXA Another specialized Windows Performance Tracing tool
- Opening more than one Firefox bookmarks Library
- Win 7 Task Image Corruption Errors In which A Quick Fix is found and Blame is to be Assigned
- Fixing Glasswire Upgrade Issue failed to attach to service
- Open Live Writer There are Nightlies
- PowerShell one liner to get USB Flash Drive Serial Number
- Only my own procrastination to blame
- Universal Extractor and updated builds
- Windows Update Agent Utility WUAUclt.exe
Menu > Articles de la revue de presse : - l'ensemble [tous
| francophone
] - par mots clé [tous
] - par site [tous
] - le tagwall [voir
] - Top bi-hebdo de la revue de presse [Voir
]
Si vous voulez bloquer ce service sur vos fils RSS :
- avec iptables "iptables -A INPUT -s 88.190.17.190 --dport 80 -j DROP"
- avec ipfw et wipfw "ipfw add deny from 88.190.17.190 to any 80"
- Nous contacter par mail
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack