Par grand stream dreams
Le [2015-11-28] à 19:45:59


Présentation : I found these the other day while working on a project at work. Networking Networking Fundamentals - Microsoft Virtual Academy Want to learn network security fundamentals In this MVA course, discover the building blocks of modern network design and function and prepare for Exam 98-366 Networking Fundamentals, part of an MTA certification. Our online network security training course is free of charge and led by an expert who can help you build your skills and career. Take this networking fundamentals training, and find out how to put the many pieces together to build a functional and secure network. Understanding Local Area Networking In this module you ll learn about basic concepts and Local Area Networking. Defining Networks with the OSI Model This module describes the OSI model and how its layers determine how network traffic is moved and consumed. Understanding Wired and Wireless Networks This module covers the basics of wired and wireless media, protocols, standards, and concepts. Understanding Internet Protocol In this module you ll learn about Internet Protocol IP and how it makes the internet and modern networks function. Implementing TCP IP in the Command Line This module describes the tools used to manage and troubleshoot networks. Working with Networking Services This module describes the services that can be provided and that are required for a network to function. Understanding Wide Area Networks In this module you ll learn about connecting your local area network to other local area networks over large geographic areas and across multiple types of boundaries. Defining Network Infrastructure and Network Security This module show you how to appropriately use the tools described in earlier modules to build a functional, secure network. Recommended Resources and Next Steps for Networking Fundamentals The information in this module provides you with an opportunity to dive deeper into Networking Fundamentals, at your own pace. See also Networking Fundamentals - Channel 9 Another version perhaps or same one repackaged Introduction to Networking Fundamentals - Microsoft Virtual Academy Educators, are you looking for a fast-paced and comprehensive introduction to network fundamentals This on-demand, independent study course is just the ticket. Explore the basics of networking, and get a firm understanding of the underlying concepts. Each of these modules for educators and other learners runs about 30 minutes and covers new concepts, while reinforcing earlier topics. The course includes PowerPoint presentations for use individually or in the classroom. Taught by educators with attention to the needs of school teachers and students, these courses address Local Area Networks LANs , network definition using the OSI model, wired and wireless networks, Internet Protocol IP , TCP IP in the command line, networking services, wide area networks WANs , and much more See these shorter supplemental videos for networking tips and tricks In the next two episodes of Defrag Tools, Andrew Richards and Chad Beeder discuss Networking. We look at various inbox tools, including ipconfig, route, netstat, arp, nslookup, tracert, ping, psping, net and netsh. Defrag Tools 128 - Networking - Part 1 - Channel9 Defrag Tools 129 - Networking - Part 2 - Channel9 Active Directory Active Directory Beginners Course - Microsoft Virtual Academy This course provides students an introduction to Active Directory server roles in Windows Server. The course is intended for entry level students who want to get familiar with the Active Directory server roles and their basic functionality. Introduction to Active Directory This module provides an overview of the Active Directory roles available in Windows Server. Active Directory Domain Services DS This module provides an overview of Active Directory Domain Services in Windows Server. Active Directory Certificate Services CS This module provides an overview of Active Directory Certificate Services in Windows Server. Active Directory Federation Services FS This module provides an overview of Active Directory Federation Services in Windows Server. Active Directory Rights Management Services RMS This module provides an overview of Active Directory Rights Management Services in Windows Server. Active Directory Lightweight Directory Services LDS This module provides an overview of Active Directory Lightweight Directory Services in Windows Server. See these supplemental videos for AD tips and tricks Group Policy Notes from the Field - Tips, Tricks, and Troubleshooting - TechEd North America 2014 Channel 9 Troubleshooting Group Policy NZ 2010 CLI309 - Tech Ed New Zealand 2010 Channel 9 Security Security Fundamentals Training Course - Microsoft Virtual Academy With this Microsoft Technology Associate MTA Training course, you can prepare for MTA Exam 98-367. Build an understanding of security layers, operating system security, network security, and security software. The course leverages Microsoft Official Academic Course MOAC material for this exam. Understanding Security Layers Learn about defense in depth and the various options available for securing resources at the various layers at a high level. Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting Get an introduction to the topics of authentication, authorization, and accounting what they are, how they are different, and how each is implemented and managed. Look at available options and how to use some of the tools in Windows for implementing each one. Understanding Security Policies Hear about security policies and how they may work in an organization. See how policies provided by Group Policy can prevent unauthorized access to an organization's resources. Understanding Network Security A network can be the most vulnerable part of an IT infrastructure. Learn some of the methods and options for securing these invaluable assets, and gain from a discussion of firewalls, Network Access Protection NAP , protocols, and wireless networks, from a security standpoint. Protecting the Server and Client Learn about protecting the physical assets in your organization, including servers and clients and the software running on them and how to secure them. Security in the Enterprise - Microsoft Virtual Academy Do you know how cybercriminals work Get helpful insight, in this cybersecurity course. As an IT Pro, you know that the computer threat landscape is continually changing and that increasingly sophisticated attacks are targeting your organization's infrastructure and confidential information. Walk with experts through social media platforms to discover how they really work. Get tips and practical advice on social networking security. Plus, explore methods of developing a secure baseline and how to harden your Windows Enterprise architectures and applications from pass-the-hash and other advanced attacks, and look at system patching. Finally, learn how to help improve your organization's security with Microsoft operating systems and tools. 1 Security Landscape of Today and Tomorrow Learn about how the computer threat landscape is continually changing and how increasingly sophisticated attacks are targeting your organization s infrastructure and confidential information. 2 Social Media Security In this eye-opening journey, venture into the very heart of social media platforms to discover how they really work. Get tips and practical advice on social networking security. 3 Advanced Windows Defense Explore methods of developing a secure baseline and how to harden your Windows Enterprise architectures and applications from pass-the-hash and other advanced attacks. 4 Free Tools to Protect Your Windows Environment Learn how Windows Clients are ready to mitigate some of these attacks and how you can utilize your security skills. 5 Vulnerability and Patch Management Do you patch your systems How often Do you know why you should take action against patching your systems Find out, in this helpful module. 6 Top Mitigation Methods to Protect Your Enterprise Learn how to improve IT security with Microsoft operating systems and tools. Get learning Claus Valca

