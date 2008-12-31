|
Exploitation de collisions MD5 pour des faux certificats générés dans la perfection de l’art
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 31/12/2008
Des chercheurs viennent de présenter lors du 25c3 une attaque qui permet de contourner les infrastructures PKI en réalisant de faux certificats plus vrais que nature à l’aide de collisions MD5 réalisées au sein d’un cluster de deux cents consoles Playstation 3. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [21/9/2011] à 6:37:52
|ESRT @eEye - Microsoft fixes SSL kill switch blooper Via @gkeizer @Computerworld
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [23/9/2011] à 1:48:51
|Fixes in the Works For SSL Attack, But Support Lacking for Newer Versions of Protocol
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [23/9/2011] à 1:49:36
|TLS 1.2 - Look before you Leap , Thu, Sep 22nd
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [23/9/2011] à 1:50:18
|ESRT @CiscoSecurity - Interesting speculation on the BEAST SSL TLS exploit
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [23/9/2011] à 1:54:14
|ESRT @mikkohypponen - EFF HTTPS Everywhere built-in feature to detect rogue certificates - Would've stopped Diginotar
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [24/9/2011] à 16:10:46
|Man-in-the-Middle Attack Against SSL 3.0 TLS 1.0
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [27/9/2011] à 20:3:25
|Microsoft Pushes FixIt Tool to Enable Support for Newer TLS Version
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [27/9/2011] à 20:9:7
|ESRT @AVGFree - Google, Microsoft Mozilla all working on SSL changes in response to BEAST attack tool TheRegister
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [29/9/2011] à 6:27:16
|ESRT @thierryzoller - Updated BEAST blog post with Proof of Concept code and the whitepaper
lien
