UCSniff ou comment capturer des conversations VoIP en haute définition
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 26/11/2008
UCSniff est un nouvel outil permettant de capturer des conversations VoIP en haute définition (ou pas) sur les réseaux IP classiques ainsi que sur les réseaux virtuels pour la voix grâce notamment aux techniques de VLAN Hopping déjà existantes. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [23/5/2011] à 20:52:30
|ESRT @gianlucaSB - Nice paper on reconstructing encrypted VOIP calls
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [31/5/2011] à 1:16:29
|ESRT @sambowne @ArchangelAmael - Installing VoIPhopper lets you enter the VoIP VLAN, and bypass most security
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [2/6/2011] à 21:40:39
>>>
par XPO - le [8/8/2011] à 18:25:16
|ESRT @adulau - Moshi Moshi is a VoIP Bot written in Python that uses SIP as VoIP Protocol
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [24/8/2011] à 19:13:33
|ESRT @packet_storm - Siemens Gigaset IP Series SIP Username Enumeration
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [1/9/2011] à 7:55:38
|ESRT @sambowne @threatpost - Hackers Push Sipvicious VoIP Tools In Malicious Attacks
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [4/10/2011] à 6:50:49
|ESRT @CiscoSecurity - Cisco SIO: Using SRTP and SDP to secure internet telephony
lien
