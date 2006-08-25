|
[Auditer son réseau Windows - partie 1] Démystifier le Pentesting
Par
Nicolas Ruff
,
EADS/CCR DCR/STI/C
Le 25/08/2006
Largement commandée par les RSSI, voire requise par la loi dans certains cas, la prestation de test d’intrusion reste une activité obscure pour beaucoup, voire magique. L’objectif de cet article est de démystifier le test d’intrusion interne en montrant les techniques utilisées. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
par XPO - le [1/7/2011] à 15:39:34
|ESRT @benjaminwright - Innovation: CPA uses webcam to capture online audit evidence
lien
par XPO - le [21/9/2011] à 22:40:31
|ESRT @carnal0wnage @PenTesticles - The evolution of Pentesting High Security Environments
lien
par XPO - le [6/10/2011] à 19:20:7
|ESRT @room362 - The Dirty Little Secrets They Didn't Teach You In Pentesting Class
lien
