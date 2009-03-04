|
RegRipper facilite l’extraction et l’analyse des bases de registre Microsoft Windows
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 04/03/2009
RegRipper est une solution modulaire permettant d’extraire des informations spécifiques depuis les fichiers ruche des bases de registre Microsoft Windows et cela afin de faciliter leurs analyses et la recherche d’éventuelles évidences de compromission. - Lire l'article
