Microsoft !Exploitable un nouvel outil gratuit pour aider les développeurs à évaluer automatiquement les risques
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 23/03/2009
Microsoft vient de publier un outil gratuit !Exploitable qui facilite le travail des développeurs en termes d’analyse automatisée des fichiers DUMP et d’évaluation des risques liés aux dysfonctionnements des applications et des services. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [2/10/2011] à 20:39:43
|ESRT @Ivanlef0u @mattifestation - Great post by Raymond Chen about VirtualAlloc's handling of large heap allocations
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [2/10/2011] à 20:50:44
|ESRT @dguido - Targeted Attacks and the Need to Keep Document Parsers Updated
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [2/10/2011] à 20:53:0
|ESRT @Ivanlef0u @Rogunix - Interesting Unpack me if you can: Profiting from Desktop heap information
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [7/10/2011] à 9:40:7
|Microsoft to fix 23 flaws in October Patch Tuesday security update
lien
