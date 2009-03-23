|
|
|
|
|
|
Microsoft !Exploitable un nouvel outil gratuit pour aider les développeurs à évaluer automatiquement les risques
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 23/03/2009
Microsoft vient de publier un outil gratuit !Exploitable qui facilite le travail des développeurs en termes d’analyse automatisée des fichiers DUMP et d’évaluation des risques liés aux dysfonctionnements des applications et des services. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [12/9/2011] à 16:42:11
|cuckooHide - Hiding CuckooBox from trivial detection mechanism
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [12/9/2011] à 16:48:22
|ESRT @MarcoFigueroa - Whoops Microsoft leaks patch info four days early How many 0days will be written this weekend
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [15/9/2011] à 1:18:45
|ESRT @aionescu @kernelpool - All Nt*VirtualMemory functions now check for stack buffer overruns
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [15/9/2011] à 23:43:22
|Windows 8 new security features
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [19/9/2011] à 15:44:7
>>>
par XPO - le [21/9/2011] à 6:18:36
|FoD 3.0 - Fortify On Demand
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [24/9/2011] à 16:26:26
|ESRT @jduck1337 @johnregehr - New version of SafeInt on Codeplex is overflow-free -- fast work
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [26/9/2011] à 6:22:53
|ESRT @opexxx - Privilege escalation on Windows using Binary Planting
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [26/9/2011] à 6:32:12
|ESRT @Ivanlef0u @cnbrkbolat - Breaking the shield: Bypassing ASLR DEP - Secfence Blog
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [27/9/2011] à 6:6:14
|ESRT @FlUxIuS @devilok - Kernel Attacks through User-Mode Callbacks in win32k
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [29/9/2011] à 23:18:26
|ESRT @EdiStrosar @snowfl0w - Sept 23 CVE-2011-1991 type 1 deskpan.dll Windows components DLL loading vulnerability
lien
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack