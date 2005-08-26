|
|
|
|
|
|
Dossier spécial What The Hack 2005
Par
Ludovic Blin
,
secuobs.com
Le 26/08/2005
Le congrès What The Hack a rassemblé des milliers de hackers venu de divers horizons. De nombreux développeurs de logiciels libre, spécialistes du reverse engineering, des communications réseaux ou tout simplement passionnés d’informatique se sont rassemblés pendant 4 jours. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
par XPO - le [1/8/2009] à 16:8:32
par XPO - le [20/12/2009] à 14:33:4
par XPO - le [23/9/2011] à 2:14:59
par XPO - le [2/10/2011] à 20:45:50
