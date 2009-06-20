|
Origami pour forger, analyser et manipuler des fichiers PDF malicieux
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 20/06/2009
Origami est une plateforme en Ruby qui facilite l’analyse, la création et la modification de fichiers PDF malicieux. Elle permet notamment d’attacher des fichiers cachés et des codes Javascript, les fichiers en résultant échappent à la détection par la plupart des solutions antivirales du marché.
- Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [15/9/2011] à 1:11:16
|resources for analyzing malicious pdfs
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [19/9/2011] à 5:49:37
|ESRT @lennyzeltser - How to control Adobe Acrobat Reader's JavaScript support without completely disabling JavaScript
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [20/9/2011] à 6:7:20
|ESRT @mubix @wallofsheep - PDF X-RAY: Now open source Github link to public code
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [27/9/2011] à 6:3:34
|ESRT @malc0de @urlquery - The PDF from the unknown exploit kit is available - pw: infected
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [27/9/2011] à 6:5:23
|ESRT @malc0de @dunit50 - Here's the JavaScript from that PDF - 1-44 on VT
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [27/9/2011] à 20:12:28
|ESRT @Hfuhs - Analyzing PDF Malware - Part 1
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [4/10/2011] à 6:49:39
|ESRT @kakroo - Adobe: crashing 100 million machines not an option - Zero-day vulns get 6,000 man-hours of testing
lien
