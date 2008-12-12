|
|
|
|
|
|
Une nouvelle version disponible pour Sapyto la plateforme d’audit SAP
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 12/12/2008
La société CYBSEC met à disposition une nouvelle version publique de sa plateforme d’audit Sapyto pour les infrastructures SAP. Parmi les nouveautés, on notera un module de force brute ainsi que la volonté de faciliter la gestion des audits et le développement de nouveaux modules d’audit. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [15/12/2010] à 2:54:26
|Over 500 patches for SAP
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [25/1/2011] à 3:25:30
|Open Edge RDBMS - Multiple architecture vulnerabilities UNPATCHED
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [10/3/2011] à 14:0:41
|ESRT @opexxx - New SAP Security In-Depth issue and Tool - The Silent Threat: SAP Backdoors and Rootkits
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [12/3/2011] à 15:22:52
|ESRT @pentestit - iAnalizer: A Integrity Analyzer for SAP
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [28/7/2011] à 18:46:3
|ESRT @opexxx - Onapsis RL New SAP Security In-Depth issue The Invoker Servlet: A Dangerous Detour into SAP Java
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [2/8/2011] à 6:1:36
|ESRT @teamcymru - Next Week A Half Of SAP Systems, Available In Internet, Can Be Hacked
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [16/8/2011] à 23:15:8
|ESRT @asintsov @erpscan - Whitepaper Architecture and program vulnerabilities in SAP’s J2EE engine - from BlackHat USA 2011
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [27/8/2011] à 0:10:16
|The ERPScan WEBXML Checker
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [4/9/2011] à 20:27:45
|ESRT @TheSuggmeister @sensepost - Our SAP protocol decoder interactive proxy has been released - along with 44con slides
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [2/10/2011] à 21:0:38
|ESRT @ChrisJohnRiley @erpscan - Presentation: A crushing blow at the heart of SAP J2EE Engine version 1.1 - Brucon 2011
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [6/10/2011] à 19:18:1
|ESRT @hackinthebox - New SAPocalypse worm will be presented at HITBSecConf2011 - Malaysia
lien
