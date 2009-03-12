|
|
|
|
|
|
Scrubbr automatise le traitement des attaques Cross Site Scripting stockées dans une base de données
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 12/03/2009
Scrubbr est une solution gratuite d’automatisation pour la recherche et l’éradication des attaques de type Cross Site Scripting qui sont stockées dans les contenus persistants d’un site Web via la base de données qui lui est associée. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [14/9/2011] à 8:54:10
|ESRT @xanda - Protecting against XSS
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [15/9/2011] à 23:48:11
|ESRT @theharmonyguy @datenkeller - Nick on bypassing Chrome's XSS filter
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [19/9/2011] à 5:46:26
|ESRT @ethicalhack3r - XSS within an SVG within an IMG HTML tag - can only control the SVG content - Example
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [21/9/2011] à 22:38:32
|ESRT @packet_storm - Bypassing Microsoft Internet Explorer's XSS Filter - whitepaper
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [4/10/2011] à 6:35:36
|ESRT @ivanristic @0x6D6172696F - Answers on XSSme¹ Bypasses by @garethheyes @kinugawamasato @thewildcat and @shafigullin
lien
