|
|
|
|
|
|
POET automatise l’exploitation d’une vulnérabilité de la plateforme de développement JavaServer Faces
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 09/06/2010
POET (Padding Oracle Exploitation Tool) automatise l’exploitation d’une vulnérabilité liée aux applications Web reposant sur la plateforme de développement JavaServer Faces. Les impacts sont des fuites d’informations sensibles, voir le contournement de CAPTCHA et l’exécution de codes arbitraires. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [14/10/2010] à 12:43:33
|ESRT @cesarcer @aazubel - a MS10-070 ASPX Padding Oracle attack implemented in ruby
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [16/2/2011] à 11:51:25
|ESAPI and the Oracle Padding Attack
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [4/10/2011] à 6:46:1
|ESRT @MarioVilas @julianor 1 read netifera research 2 google "payment gateway api signature MD5 OR SHA1 filetype:pdf"...
lien
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack