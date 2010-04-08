|
La preuve de concept MalaRIA publiée ou comment mener des attaques CSRF via une RIA malicieuse
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 08/04/2010
MalaRIA est une preuve de concept qui démontre les risques liés aux attaques CSRF via une RIA malicieuse. Elle fournit des RIA Flex et Silverlight, ainsi que d’un Backend Java faisant office de proxy entre le navigateur de l’attaquant, les RIA et donc le navigateur de la victime. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [26/4/2010] à 2:54:28
|Paper Pentesting Adobe Flex Applications introducing new tool Blazentoo
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [6/1/2011] à 17:15:0
|ESRT @ToolsWatch - OWASP CSRFGuard v3.0.0.336 Alpha released
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [29/9/2011] à 0:9:1
|ESRT @stevewerby - CSRF vulnerability in Facebook profile picture upload - security_bug_bounty @sneak_
lien
