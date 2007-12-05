|
Les derniers jours de MD5 ?
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 05/12/2007
Un outil développé par des chercheurs néerlandais permettrait la création de collisions MD5 à partir d’une paire de fichiers différents en seulement deux jours à l’aide d’une Playstation 3. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [29/5/2009] à 23:24:58
|GhostOverFlow Crack MD5 Online combine 18 databases en même temps
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [4/1/2010] à 13:36:4
|DeepToad 1.1.0 for computing fuzzy hashes from files, gen signatures, clusterize files, directories and compare them
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [22/1/2010] à 12:48:43
|ESRT @dakami @sam280 - Joux's proof that two hashes MD5 || SHA1 aren't much better
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [27/9/2011] à 5:39:16
|ESRT @hlixaya @S21sec - Findmyhash: un script desarrollado en Python que utiliza un total de 49 servicios online de cracke
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [7/10/2011] à 9:39:43
|UPDATE Findmyhash v1.2.0
lien
