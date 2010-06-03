|
|
|
|
|
|
Le concept de machines virtuelles jetables devrait être implémenté au sein de la Beta 1 de Qubes OS
Par
Rédaction
,
secuobs.com
Le 03/06/2010
Qubes OS Beta 1 devrait permettre de profiter de l’implémentation du concept de machines virtuelles jetables. Afin de réduire les risques globaux liés à une éventuelle compromission, elles permettront de lancer rapidement des applications spécifiques au sein d’environnements isolés à usage unique. - Lire l'article
Les commentaires pour cet article :
>>>
par XPO - le [18/8/2010] à 10:54:26
|ESRT @julianor - InvisibleThings Xorg address space exhaustion attack Don't miss it We are all waiting for Qubes
>>>
par XPO - le [12/4/2011] à 9:25:33
|ESRT @d4ncingd4n - Qubes Beta 1 to be released tomorrow
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [13/4/2011] à 8:21:58
|ESRT @xntrik - Qubes Beta 1 has been released
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [25/4/2011] à 14:44:30
|ESRT @t0ka7a - About linux GUI lack of isolation between process: easy manipulation to demonstrate it
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [2/6/2011] à 19:20:50
|ESRT @Ivanlef0u @revskills - USB Security Challenges
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [8/6/2011] à 12:56:56
|ESRT @xanda @emiliengirault - Qubes OS Architecture
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [19/9/2011] à 15:43:16
|Qubes Beta 2 Released
lien
>>>
par XPO - le [29/9/2011] à 6:25:59
|ESRT @pentestit @zxlain - Invisible Things Lab - Playing with Qubes Networking for Fun and Profit
lien
|Mini-Tagwall des articles publiés sur SecuObs :
|
|
|
|
sécurité, exploit, windows, attaque, outil, microsoft, réseau, audit, metasploit, vulnérabilité, système, virus, internet, usbsploit, données, source, linux, protocol, présentation, scanne, réseaux, scanner, bluetooth, conférence, reverse, shell, meterpreter, vista, rootkit, détection, mobile, security, malicieux, engineering, téléphone, paquet, trames, https, noyau, utilisant, intel, wishmaster, google, sysun, libre
|Mini-Tagwall de l'annuaire video :
|
|
|
|
curit, security, biomet, metasploit, biometric, cking, password, windows, botnet, defcon, tutorial, crypt, xploit, exploit, lockpicking, linux, attack, wireshark, vmware, rootkit, conference, network, shmoocon, backtrack, virus, conficker, elcom, etter, elcomsoft, server, meterpreter, openvpn, ettercap, openbs, iphone, shell, openbsd, iptables, securitytube, deepsec, source, office, systm, openssh, radio
|Mini-Tagwall des articles de la revue de presse :
|
|
|
|
security, microsoft, windows, hacker, attack, network, vulnerability, google, exploit, malware, internet, remote, iphone, server, inject, patch, apple, twitter, mobile, virus, ebook, facebook, vulnérabilité, crypt, source, linux, password, intel, research, virtual, phish, access, tutorial, trojan, social, privacy, firefox, adobe, overflow, office, cisco, conficker, botnet, pirate, sécurité
|Mini-Tagwall des Tweets de la revue Twitter :
|
|
|
|
security, linux, botnet, attack, metasploit, cisco, defcon, phish, exploit, google, inject, server, firewall, network, twitter, vmware, windows, microsoft, compliance, vulnerability, python, engineering, source, kernel, crypt, social, overflow, nessus, crack, hacker, virus, iphone, patch, virtual, javascript, malware, conficker, pentest, research, email, password, adobe, apache, proxy, backtrack