RegRipper facilite l'extraction et l'analyse des bases de registre Microsoft Windows

RegRipper facilite l'extraction et l'analyse des bases de registre Microsoft Windows

Par l'organisme secuobs et par l'auteur Xavier Poli
Le [04/03/2009]


Description : RegRipper est une solution modulaire permettant d'extraire des informations spécifiques depuis les fichiers ruche des bases de registre Microsoft Windows et cela afin de faciliter leurs analyses et la recherche d'éventuelles évidences de compromission.


- Renaud Bidou (Deny All): "L'innovation dans le domaine des WAFs s'oriente vers plus de bon sens et d'intelligence, plus de flexibilité et plus d'ergonomie"
- Mises à jour en perspective pour le système Vigik
- Les russes ont-ils pwn le système AEGIS ?
- Le ministère de l'intérieur censure une conférence au Canada
- Saut d'air gap, audit de firmware et (in)sécurité mobile au programme de Cansecwest 2014
- GCHQ: Le JTRIG torpille Anonymous qui torpille le JTRIG (ou pas)
- #FIC2014: Entrée en territoire inconnu
- Le Sénat investit dans les monnaies virtuelles
- #LPM2013: Un nouvel espoir ?
- L'ANSSI durcit le ton

S'abonner au fil RSS global des articles publiés sur SecuObs
Menu > Revue des articles publiés sur SecuObs : - l'ensemble [tous] - par mots clé [tous] - par organisme [tous] - par auteur [tous] - le tagwall [voir] - Top bi-hebdo des articles publiés sur SecuObs [Voir]

