



Par l'organisme

Le [08/04/2010]

Qubes OS un nouveau système d'exploitation se basant sur la virtualisation et l'isolation des machines virtuellesPar l'organisme secuobs et par l'auteur Xavier Poli Le [08/04/2010]





Description : Qubes OS est un nouveau système d'exploitation qui se veut plus robuste et qui se base sur XEN, Intel VT-d et TPM. Il isole les différents composants du système et les applications au sein de machines virtuelles afin de réduire les risques de compromission globale via celle d'une seule VM.